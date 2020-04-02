Those Who Die Due to Epidemic Are Martyrs, Their Last Rites Must Be Performed Immediately: Owaisi

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Terming those who die due to an epidemic as "martyrs" AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the last rites of such people must be performed immediately."Those who die as a result of epidemic are martyrs. Burial of martyrs does not require kafan (shroud) or ghusl (cleansing). One must immediately offer janazah and carry out the burial with a few people," Owaisi tweeted.All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief's tweet has come amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country. The health ministry had also issued guidelines regarding last rites of people who died due to coronavirus.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

