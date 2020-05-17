Three Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, May 17 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday along with a cache of narcotic substances in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

In the first incident, Ajay Singh and Mohinder Singh were arrested after seven grams of heroin was recovered from their possession during checking at Shiv Nagar near Udhampur town, a police official said.

Separately, he said 4.6 kg of poppy husk was recovered during checking from a bus at Motorshed Chenani in the district.

The bus driver, Rakesh Kumar, was arrested and the contraband substance was seized, he added.

All three persons were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

