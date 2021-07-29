Actor Taapsee Pannu, on Thursday, praised Indian shuttler PV Sindhu over her win against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match of women's individual event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee posted a picture of Sindhu from the match and wrote: "Painful picture but a fruitful result! On to the quarterfinal with this champ." Aside:Inox to Give Away Free Movie Tickets for Lifetime for All Medal Winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

After defeating Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes, Sindhu, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea's Kim Gaeun. Speaking of Taapsee, she is rumoured to be in a relationship with former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, who is also the coach of India badminton men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Taapsee Pannu Lauds PV Sindhu in Recent Instagram Story

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen in plenty of projects, including 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Shaabash Mithu' and 'Blurr', which is her first film under her production banner Outsiders Films.

