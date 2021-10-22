Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, is no more. He was 64. The news of the guitarist's demise was shared by his sister Etterline DeBarge via a Facebook post. James Ingram Dies At 66; Debbie Allen Confirms the R&B Singer's Demise.

"Rest peacefully in Heaven, Dearest Thomas DeBarge," Etterline posted.She also shared a video featuring a still image of her brother playing the guitar.As per TMZ, Tommy suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years and recently declined in health. Betty Wright, Grammy-Winning Singer, Dies of Cancer at 66.

He was hospitalised a couple of weeks ago and died in the hospital yesterday.

