Travis Kelce shared details about his future date night plans with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. During a recent conversation with his brother Jason Kelce about movies, Travis revealed that he and Taylor have plans to see an iconic Julia Roberts film, reported E! News. Taylor Swift Has Officially Claimed the Rights to Her Master Recordings, and Her Stylish ’Swifties ’Are Bursting With Joy!.

"We mentioned Pretty Woman," the Kansas City Chiefs player said during the June 18 episode of his New Heights podcast, "That's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while, I'd be down to watch that." While attending a family member's nuptials on June 6, a behind-the-scenes video shared by the wedding planner revealed the couple's seat assignment read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

But while the thought enchanted some fans that the way the names were written indicated the couple had quietly tied the knot, later on June 9 it was revealed that Travis and Taylor are not married, reported E! News. Taylor and Travis recently stepped out for dinner dates in Florida and an exciting excursion to the NHL Stanley Cup final on June 12.

In one clip shared to social media, Travis held tightly to Taylor's hand as they were led through the hallways of Amerant Bank Arena on the way to their quiet box, reported E! News. It was not the first time the pair had graced a sports game. Not only did they enjoy a PDA-filled outing to the US Open in New York City last summer, where they were joined by fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, but Taylor also became something of a staple at Travis' home games in Kansas City, supporting him whenever she was free. Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Marriage on Cards! Close Friend Reveals ‘Good News’ For Swifties and Fans of NFL Super Bowl Winner.

"Having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," Travis said of their relationship during a January 15 appearance on the Stephen A Smith Show. "That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you," reported E! News.