Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Perform at Ambani Function in Jamnagar, India? Truth Behind Viral Video

Did Taylor Swift perform at a function of the Mukesh Ambani family in India? Or was it a wedding in the Raheja family? On February 21, videos of ‘Taylor Swift’ performing in India went viral on social media. While some video captions claimed that the popular American singer performed in Jamnagar, Gujarat in India, others said she was singing and dancing at a wedding in the family of realtors, the Rahejas. A girl who looks like Taylor Swift was performing to her song “Love Story”, with someone looking like Bollywood star Ananya Panday. A reputed Bollywood paparazzo page had also posted the video as from an Ambani function, and later deleted it. Let’s find out the truth about the Taylor Swift viral video. Haldiram Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor in Nagpur To Attend Festivities, See Shahid’s Performance (Watch Videos).

‘Taylor Swift’ Performing in India – Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

Did Taylor Swift Perform at Private Function in India?

No. Taylor Swift herself would have announced it if she were to travel to India. Since it is not a tour to announce with a poster, a social media post from the function at least would have been there. None of that is visible on Taylor Swift’s Instagram or X, or even her website. Her last post on her social media platforms was on February 13, after the release of the “Opalite” music video. ‘Opalite’: Taylor Swift Calls Her New Music Video With Graham Norton ‘School Group Project’ for THIS Reason.

Taylor Swift's Last Instagram Post As of February 2026

I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don’t have to! Excited to share more of the Opalite Music Video with two extended versions full of dance lessoning, our phenomenal cameos, camcorder footage, gigantic scrunchies & fanny pack angles! Parts… pic.twitter.com/t7ZK6FAKRr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 13, 2026

Moreover, Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, would have known if she had arrived in India for a performance. They keep track of all her activities. Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) were surprised to see a viral video of Taylor Swift that was not her. Someone commented she was “Taylor Swift from Meesho”, referring to the e-commerce website that may have cheap copy products on sale.

Who Was in the Taylor Swift Viral Video in India?

The woman being seen as ‘Taylor Swift’ and singing her songs was reportedly her doppelganger. Her name is reportedly Ashley Leechin, a well-known Taylor Swift doppelgänger. A comment on one of the viral videos pointed out that the Taylor Swift lookalike performed at the wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in India. This fact was confirmed by Hindustan Times. The wedding did take place at Jamnagar, as per reports, which is where the Ambani family functions usually take place. Amitabh Bachchan Lookalike Gets Mobbed in Dubai As Visitors Mistake Him for Bollywood Legend; Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Taylor Swift Doppelganger Ashley Leechin Instagram - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Leechin (@itsjustashley13)

Why Did Indians Believe Taylor Swift Performed at a Private Wedding?

Indians were first convinced that it could be Taylor Swift, because the billionaire Ambani family has previously hosted many international artistes. Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber have all performed at their private functions in India and abroad, being paid millions of dollars. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, reality show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were in India as special guests. So, it was believed that Taylor Swift may have performed in India, as it is no longer rare to see American or British stars at luxury weddings and events in the country. Justin Bieber and Raja Anant Ambani on Stage During His Performance; Heartwarming Video From Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

The Taylor Swift impersonator was difficult to recognise as a different person, as she had styled her clothes in similar fashion as the singer and was aping her moves. Our Fact Check has revealed that Taylor Swift did not perform in India. Ishan Kishan Meets His 'Lookalike' Hanumankind, Gifts Team India Jersey to Rapper in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Claim: A viral video showing Taylor Swift performing at a private billionaire wedding in India in February 2026.

Conclusion: The viral video shows a Taylor Swift doppelganger performing like her. The American singer did not perform in India in February 2026 nor was she present as a guest at any event. The pop star did not travel in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Check).

