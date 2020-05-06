Tripura to Bring Back People of State Stranded Elsewhere

Agartala, May 5 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to bring back the people of the state stranded in other parts of the country, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

He said people of other states who got stuck in Tripura due to the nationwide lockdown will also be sent back.

Altogether 8,208 persons who are stranded in different parts of the state have registered their names for returning home.

Of them, 1,221 persons have applied for vehicles passes. We have decided to give priority to patients and students, who would be given passes in the first lot and others would be issued passes in a phased manner. Issuance of passes has already started," he told reporters at the civil secretariat here.

Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said 1,130 persons have returned to Tripura since May 1 on their own through the Churaibari entry point on the Assam-Tripura border.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced a portal -- http://covid19.tripura.gov.in -- for the persons of Tripura who stranded in other states.

Those wanting to come back have to register on this website, he said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar said there are more than 33,000 migrant workers and their family members in Tripura at present and they are largely from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal.

Six nodal officers have been engaged to look into the arrangements being made for their return.

