Tripura to Create Jobs Under MGNREGA for Shifting Cultivators

Agartala, Apr 29 (PTI) The Tripura government has launched an initiative to create jobs under MGNREGA for 6,979 families practicing shifting cultivation in the state, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

Apart from jobs, the families will also be provided with seeds for cultivation under the 'Jhum Sahayata Prakalpa', state Education Minister and Cabinet spokesperson, Ratan Lal Nath told reporters here.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers on Tuesday, he said.

"We have decided to provide wage employment of six man-days per month under MGNREGA to 6,979 'Jhumiya' families and provide them with seeds for planting, tending and harvesting the next crop under the 'Jhum Sahayata Prakalpa'," he said.

Every family practicing 'Jhum' cultivation in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be provided with 2,150 kg of seeds, Nath said, adding that an expenditure of Rs 4.5 lakh will be incurred in the scheme.

He said the state government has already provided Rs 1,000 each to the families practicing shifting cultivation, from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

An amount of Rs 500 each was also provided to 92,899 MGNREGA job cardholders in the state, Nath said.

The TTAADC area constitutes two-thirds of the state's territory and is home to tribals, who constitute a third of the state's population.

The state Cabinet also made use of masks mandatory at government offices and public places.

"...Anyone found violating the rule will be fined Rs 100 for first offence & Rs 200 for subsequent offence. I urge everyone to wear a mask and be safe," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

