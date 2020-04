Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Two children of a family died after being struck by lightning on Friday night here.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has asked the administration to provide all help to the family of the deceased. (ANI)

