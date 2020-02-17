Two Forest Officials Die While Fighting Wildfire in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Two forest officials lost their lives in a wildfire in HNL Plantation in Poongode Forest Station area, Wadakkanchery on Sunday night.The deceased were identified as forest watchers Divakaran and Velayudhan.The two lost their lives while trying to douse the fire.Another forest watcher Shankaran has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College with severe burn injuries.The incident occurred at HNL Plantation in Poongode Forest Station area around noon.Preliminary reports suggested that the fire which spread into the forest is still not under control.Firefighters operations are underway and the senior forest officials are camping in the area. (ANI)

