Two Iran-return Persons Test COVID-19 Positive in Kargil

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Two residents of Kargil who had returned from Iran and are under institutional quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19.The information was shared by Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Ladakh on his Twitter handle."Two Iran Returned ( Residents of Kargil) under Institutional Quarantine at #kargil has tested #COVID19 Positive," he tweeted.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 44 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh out of whom 43 have recovered. (ANI)

