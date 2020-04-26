Two Militants Killed in Kulgam in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The militants fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces in Devsar area of the south Kashmir district on Sunday evening, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, the official said.

He said two more militants were suspected to be trapped in the area and an operation was on to capture them.

