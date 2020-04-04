Two More Coronavirus Patients Found in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Two more persons -- a man and a woman -- have been found positive for coronavirus in the densely populated Dharavi area here on Saturday. This has made a total of five positive cases of coronavirus till now in Dharavi including one dead.Both positive patients of today have no direct connection with any earlier patient of Dharavi. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 537 including 50 patients who have been discharged. We are taking all precautions and following lockdown norms." He said, "Till now we have traced 9 lakh people approximately by deploying 2,495 teams. These teams are working in 290 containment zones that we have marked in Mumbai and likewise in other districts. I urge the people to cooperate with health workers"Tope had further said that some questions have been raised on the availability of the resource."Let me assure, we have stock of 25,000 personal protection equipment (PPE), 25 lakh N95 masks and 25 lakh triple-layer masks. In government hospitals, we have 1,500 ventilators. We are arranging for further 2,000 ventilators for other hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Scheme," he had said."We are discussing whether to give phase-wise relaxation after April 14 or not. This, however, will be possible only if the people cooperate and maintain discipline," Tope added. (ANI)

