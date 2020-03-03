Two Persons Suspected of COVID-19 in Odisha, Admitted to Hospital

Paradip (Odisha) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): One of the Indian crew members of a cargo Ship and his wife have been suspected of being infected with Novel Coronavirus here after their arrival from Singapore on Tuesday.They were admitted to the SCM Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after they were found suffering from mild fever on their arrival at Paradip Port from Singapore. They also visited China and South Korea last month.Talking to ANI, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Paradip, Dr Prahallad Panda said, "One of the crew members was suffering from fever. There can be many reasons as the cause of fever. Under current circumstances when the Novel Coronavirus is spreading so, as per WHO and Health Ministry's advisory they have been shifted to SCM Medical College and Hospital.""It is only a suspected case and not a confirmed one. They will be kept under isolation in the hospital till their test reports will come," Panda added.WHO has declared the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). So far 65 countries have been affected with 88,948 confirmed cases and 3,043 deaths. (ANI)

