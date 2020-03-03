UK MP Barry Gardiner Calls on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Barry Gardiner, UK MP from Brent North in the British Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday."Mr. @BarryGardiner, MP from Brent North in the British Parliament called on PM @narendramodi earlier this evening," PMO said in a tweet.As per the information available on UK MP's website, Barry is Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade and Shadow Minister for International Climate Change. Barry was first elected to parliament in 1997.Barry founded and currently chairs Labour Friends of India and the All-Party Parliamentary Group UK - India Trade & Investment as well as the All-Party Parliamentary Chinese in Britain Group. (ANI)

