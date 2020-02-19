Union Minister Gadkari Interacts with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday interacted with the team of IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute in Stockholm.This is a step ahead to solve the global climate change crisis, both the countries will work together to promote sustainable transportation.Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "Hon'ble Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji interacted with the team of IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute in Stockholm. Taking a step ahead to solve the global climate change crisis, both the countries will work together to promote sustainable transportation."Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is in Sweden to attend the '3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety 2020' in Stockholm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)