UP Deputy CM Announces Compensation to Families of CRPF Personnel Killed in Pulwama Attack

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday provided financial assistance of Rs 22 lakh each to families to 13 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. All 13 CRPF personnel were the natives of Uttar Pradesh. During the programme, Maurya said that the state government officials have donated their one-day salaries for the families of CRPF personnel. As the dastardly terror attack marked a year today, the Chief Minister also said that the administration will dedicate roads in the villages of CRPF personnel after their names. On February 14 last year, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in Pulwama district. (ANI)

