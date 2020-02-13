US-Saudi Partnership Critical to Confront Iran's Destabilizing Behaviour: Pompeo

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], Feb 13 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) met his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud here and discussed among other issues, "the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behaviour.""U.S.-#Saudi partnership is critical as we confront Iran's destabilizing behavior. We also share an interest in de-escalation in Yemen. Glad to meet with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on these regional security issues," Pompeo tweeted after the meeting.According to Al Arabiya, this was the second time in three months that Pompeo and the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister have met.A state department spokesperson in a statement said, "Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Al Saud discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern, including the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behaviour."The statement said Pompeo underscored the importance of the U.S.-Saudi partnership in confronting the Iranian regime's threats.The two leaders expressed their concern over the recent violence in Yemen, including Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, and they agreed on the need to swiftly return to de-escalation. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for a political solution to the conflict facilitated by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)