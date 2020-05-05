US Senate Reconvenes on Capitol Hill for 'critically Important Work'

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], May 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The US Senate reconvened on Monday for a session on Capitol Hill amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because it has very important work to do for the American people, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday."The Senate is back in session because we have critically important work to do for the nation," McConnell said via Twitter. "Our bosses are the American people and they are counting on us to keep serving."The Senate reconvened under somber circumstances with lawmakers maintaining six feet, or two meter distance from each other in the chamber and wearing face masks.The senators are considering a series of nominations for senior government positions that President Donald Trump says are essential to be filled in order to more effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic.Republicans and Democrats are still at odds and must resolve key differences to approve the next wave of authorized spending to save state and local governments from going bankrupt over the unanticipated costs of the national emergency. Democrats have said they want to boost the funding to $1 trillion while Republicans have said they want liability protections for businesses. (Sputnik/ANI)

