US Slaps Sanctions on Companies Involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' Nuclear Programmes

Washington, Mar 17 (PTI) The US on Tuesday announced sanctions on several companies in Pakistan and UAE for their alleged contributions to Pakistan's "unsafeguarded" nuclear and missile programmes.

"Efforts by companies to illicitly procure US technologies in support of unsafeguarded WMD (weapons of mass destruction) programmes are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The Department of Commerce will continue to aggressively investigate and designate parties who do so," US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, weeks after his return from Pakistan.

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the Department of Commerce announced that it will add six individuals and 18 corporations to the Entity List for "enabling or assisting with Iran's nuclear programme, Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear and missile programmes and Russian military modernisation efforts".

The Entity List additions include five Iranian nuclear officials, one company in Iran, two entities in China, nine in Pakistan and five in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) involved in assisting weapons of mass destruction (WMD) activities in Iran and Pakistan.

The Iranian officials were added for their involvement in nuclear-related activities that are contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the US.

The list additions also include 12 companies in Pakistan and the UAE that have been involved or have made significant contributions to Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear and missile programmes.

According to the Department of Commerce, the actions constrict the export of items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to these entities.

Ross said the US has made it clear to Iran that it must comply with its nuclear safeguard obligations and immediately provide the International Atomic Energy Agency nothing short of full cooperation, and the regime continues to refuse.

"Iran's nuclear escalation underscores the serious destabilisation that the Iranian regime continues to cause in the region, and the threat posed to international peace and security," he said.

