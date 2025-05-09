Ghaziabad, May 9: Police have arrested a factory worker and his wife for allegedly kidnapping and raping their employer's 15-year-old daughter, officials said Friday. The accused were identified as Mohammad Ahmed (54) and his wife, Sakina (23), police said. The incident occurred on May 3 when Ahmed kidnapped his employer's daughter and took her to a hotel. He raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Modi Nagar, Gyan Prakash Rai said. UP Shocker: Boy Killed by Friends for Refusing to Demand Ransom from His Family, 5 Minors Held in Bijnor.

Ahmed let the girl go on May 4 after which her father filed a complaint with the police. Ahmed was residing in a quarter with his wife within the premises of a thread-dying factory situated in the Bhojpur police station area. The incident stemmed from a monetary dispute with the victim's father, police sources said. The ACP told media that three police teams were formed to locate the accused who had been absconding since the incident. UP Shocker: Man Turns Car Into Helicopter-Like Vehicle Rotors and Wings; Police Seize Vehicle (Watch Video).

"Using electronic surveillance and manual intelligence, we tracked down and arrested Ahmed and his wife, who is accused of assisting him in the kidnapping," ACP said. The arrests were made on Thursday evening. On Friday, both the accused were sent to jail under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, ACP Rai added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.