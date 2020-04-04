Uttarakhand Vegetable Traders Suffer Losses Amid Lockdown

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): The traders of Uttarakhand vegetable markets are incurring losses due to the countrywide lockdown. Their common complaint is the decrease in the numbers of buyers."Very few buyers come. Vegetables get spoiled so we have to throw it on roads or in the dump. Nobody is paying heed to our problems," said Harish Kumar, a trader.Today is the 11th day out of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3072 on Saturday as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)