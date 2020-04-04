Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI /BusinessWire India): Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, one of the leading Indian direct selling companies providing world class health and wellness products, has been ranked 30 among the top 100 global direct selling companies - up 33 ranks from 63 in 2019 - on the DSN Global 100 list.Vestige has featured in the DSN Global 100 list for the fourth consecutive year and it is the only Indian direct selling company to scale up in the 2020 DSN Global 100 list this year."Vestige's rapid success has been built on our strong fundamentals and investments in offering products and solutions. Our portfolio is based on deep insights of the needs of sellers and consumers, adherence to highest standards, government guidelines, industry best practices and, most importantly, a rewarding association with members by putting the distributor-cum- consumer's interests above everything. We are glad that today we have emerged as the no. 1 Indian company on the global direct selling map," said Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd."We are delighted to be named at the number 30 global rank by DSN. I would like to congratulate and thank the entire Vestige family for this achievement. This has been possible because of the unprecedented efforts, support and determination of each member," he added.Vestige was founded in 2004 by the most admired pioneers of the direct selling revolution in India. The company deals in world class premium products with an expansive range of over 300 products spread across health and wellness, personal care, beauty, hygiene and other portfolios.Vestige boasts of a strong global footprint with presence in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Vestige Products are manufactured in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Halal certified factories. The company offers a unique business model and is revolutionizing the direct selling industry.DSN Global 100 list acknowledges the achievements of direct selling companies and offers a unique perspective on the global impact of the industry on economic and social realms. It provides a range of mutual learning not only for industry members but also for researchers, investors and--most important--those seeking opportunities within the industry.Recognition of the companies in the DSN Global 100 list is the culmination of months of research and the cooperation of many individuals throughout the world. Wherever possible, the DSN (Direct Selling News) team seeks out public records and documents for publicly traded companies and nearly 80 percent of the DSN Global 100 data is compiled from privately held companies.This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

