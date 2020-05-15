Vinicius Junior 'thrilled' to Be Back on Field

Madrid [Spain], May 15 (ANI): Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior said he is 'thrilled' to resume training after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic."I'm thrilled to be back training with the other players and to be able to pull on this shirt again at Real Madrid City. I'm happy and now it's time to train hard," the club's official website quoted Vinicius as saying.Real Madrid players on Monday returned to training under 'strict health rules'."Two months later, the squad has returned to the training pitches at Real Madrid City. The players have been working out since 10am (local time) under the direction of Zinedine Zidane and the strict health rules of the LFP protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic. Divided into two shifts and on various pitches, the Real Madrid players perform their first individual exercises with and without the ball," the club had said in a statement.Vinicius said they are doing a bit of everything and it is a big step forward for them."We're doing a bit of everything: gym work, with the ball, movement... It's a big step forward for us. We need to feel the ball, we haven't played all together for a long time. The most important thing is to enjoy it, even though it's a bit weird at the moment. It's tough to train like this, it's a bit like when you're coming back from an injury," he said.La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

