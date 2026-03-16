The teaser for the actor Suriya starrer family drama Vishwanath and Sons is finally out, showcasing a heartwarming bond between the actor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas & Srikara Studios. Suriya 46 Titled ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, Fans Go Crazy Over ‘Ghajini’-Inspired Avatar (View Post).

Suriya plays the role of the former pistol shooter who falls in love with Mamitha, who is 20 years younger than him. He seems to have achieved a great deal, reflected by his many awards, but lives a quiet, disciplined, driven, and almost obsessively singular life.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Vishwanath and Sons’:

In the teaser, Mamitha Baiju was seen falling in love with Suriya but faces rejection from the actor due to the age gap. The teaser suggests the woman is pursuing the man, indicating that a love story is essential for this romance film.

Sithara Entertainments shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Monday. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in July this year. The film officially went on floors in May last year with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad.

At the time, the makers shared the update on X and wrote, "The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theatres Summer 2026!" ‘Sarvam Maya’ Star Riya Shibu Elated After Suriya and Jyothika Praise Her ‘Delulu’ Performance in the Film, Send Her Gift Hamper (See Pic).

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Retro, which was released in theatres on May 1, 2025. The film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marked his first collaboration with the actor. It also starred Pooja Hegde in the lead role.