New Delhi, November 27: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on multiple petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls to December 2 (Tuesday). Earlier, the Supreme Court sought the Election Commission's response on a plea filed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko, challenging the decision to undertake the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Tamil Nadu.

Several other parties, including the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have also moved to the apex court against the SIR exercise in the state. DMK's plea was mentioned before a bench headed by former CJI BR Gavai. The apex court said it will list the case for hearing. RS Bharathi, Organising Secretary, had approached the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the SIR of the electoral roll and seeking quashing of the October 27 notification of the ECI, which extended the SIR to Tamil Nadu based on earlier guidelines issued on June 24. Vijay's TVK Moves SC Against SIR in Tamil Nadu.

It challenged the ECI's orders dated June 24 and October 27, which directed the conduct of SIR. The SIR and the ECI's orders, if not set aside, can, without due process, arbitrarily disenfranchise lakhs of voters from electing their representatives, thereby disrupting free and fair elections and democracy in the country, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution, said the petition. TVK's plea, filed through Advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal, Shikhar Aggarwal, and Yash S. Vijay, has also sought the quashing of the poll body's notification.

The plea states that SIR constitutes a gross violation of constitutional protections under Articles 14, 19, 21, 325, and 326 and is contrary to statutory provisions under Sections 21 and 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (ROPA). Additionally, the plea contends that SIR amounts to a de novo (afresh) preparation of electoral rolls without any recorded reasons or justification, violating the statutory requirement under ROPA.

The SIR process, the plea contends, violates the right of continuity of electors on rolls by allowing deletion of names without notice or hearing. Thus, it contravenes Supreme Court precedents and statutory safeguards under Rule 21A of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the plea states. Meanwhile, currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. SC Seeks ECI's Response on MDMK's Plea Against SIR in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists.

