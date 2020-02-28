We Are Excited About Moving Forward: David Miller

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 28 (ANI): Despite losing the T20I series against Australia, South African batsman David Miller exuded confidence and said the side is excited about the upcoming ODI series. The last year has been tough for the Proteas in the limited-overs format as they finished seventh at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.South Africa also lost the T20I series against England and Australia in 2020."It is a newish time and there are a handful of guys who haven't played and who are seeing what it's all about and that's something exciting. It's a new crop of players and a new group," sport24.co.za quoted Miller as saying."Guys are very bleak about the situation, but we're excited about moving forward," he added.Miller also said the new leadership and the new era in Proteas cricket have left him feeling energised."There is a breath of fresh air with new energy, but we just have to find our identity which is still a process," said Miller.South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the first of the three ODIs on February 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)