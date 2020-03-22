Weekly Markets Except Vegetables, Fruits, Essential Commodities, Banned: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, weekly markets-except vegetables, fruits, essential commodities have been banned in a bid to contain the spread, Delhi Police said on Sunday."All assemblies/demonstrations/processions banned. All gatherings - social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports event/seminar banned. Weekly markets-except vegetables/fruits/essential commodities, banned. No guided group tour, by pvt tour operators allowed," Delhi Police PRO said.In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Delhi with effect from 9 pm on March 22 to 12 midnight of March 31. "The order will come into force with effect from 9 PM on 22.03.2020 and remain valid upto 12 midnight of 31.03.2020," said the order by Delhi government.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)