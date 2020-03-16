West Bengal Civic Polls Differed in View of Coronavirus Outbreak

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In view of coronavirus threat, the civic polls in the state have been deferred, Sourav Das, West Bengal Election Commissioner said on Monday."We had an all political party meeting regarding civic polls. Keeping in mind the situation arising out of coronavirus, we took views of all political parties. In light of coronavirus threat, civic polls in the state have been deferred and all political parties unanimously agreed to delay polls," Das said."The Election Commission of India has been informed that the State Election Commission and State government were prepared for polling in the state. The review will be done after 15 days. Accordingly, the state government and other political party will be informed," he said.The municipal elections will be held in 110 municipalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)