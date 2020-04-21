Woman Alleges She Was Quarantined for No Reason

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman from suburban Kalina has alleged that she was admitted to a quarantine centre on suspicion of being a coronavirus patient for no reason.

She was released from quarantine on Saturday after she tested negative for virus.

The woman was having dinner with her family on the evening of April 16 when a team of police and Briahanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials landed at her house.

They told her that she had to go to quarantine centre as she was suspected to have been exposed to coronavirus, and took her away in an ambulance, she told PTI.

She could not figure out why she should become a suspect as she had no travel history and had not come in contact with any COVID-19 patient, she added.

Next day, a medical officer of the BMC told her that an automated message about her from the Arogya Setu app led them to treat her as a suspected virus carrier.

She was released after her lab test report came out negative.

"I had no travel history, I have not even left my house after lockdown was declared," she said.

"Why, then, I was whisked away by the BMC and the police?" she asked, adding that after this experience she deleted the app from her mobile.

BMC officials were not available for comment.

