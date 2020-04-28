Woman Commits Suicide in Kandivali

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in suburban Kandivali on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Bhavna Lalsingh Bora was found hanging from ceiling fan in her room.

The family lives in Lokhandwala Complex.

Bora, who was pursuing a master's degree in Ireland, had returned to Mumbai on March 13.

Samta Nagar police are conducting further probe. PTI

