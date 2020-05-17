Woman, Daughter Found Dead in House

Suri(WB), May 17 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were found dead in their house in West Bengals Birbhum district, police said on Sunday.

Police broke open the door of the house located at high school para at Mallarpur and recovered the bodies of Doly Mondal [45 ] and her daughter Rima [17) from their house after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the house.

Police said Milan Mondal, the husband of Dolly was absconding.

