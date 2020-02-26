Woman Falls from Crowded Local Train, Injured

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A woman passenger was injured after falling from a crowded suburban train between Kalva and Mumbra railway stations in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday, a Railway Police official said.

Kalavati Yadav (40), resident of Mumbra, was found lying injured between Kalva and Mumbra stations around 8 pm, he said.

Constables at the Mumbra station took her to the Thane civil hospital, he said, adding that later Yadav's husband shifted her to Sion Hospital in Mumbai where she was undergoing treatment.

