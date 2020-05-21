Woman Police Officer Cooks Lemon Rice for Migrant Workers in Andhra

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, B Raja Kumari, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police, cooked lemon rice for the migrant workers who were in distress and called her for help in late night. Kumari received a call on the intermittent night of May 15-16 from some women migrant workers. They said that they were walking from Nellore for two days without food and had reached the check-post at Vizianagaram.She tried to fetch food at the dead of night but couldn't get anything after which she tried her culinary skills and prepared lemon rice in her house."I searched where they are but by that time they were sent to quarantine centre in a local college," said B Raja Kumari. The SP rushed to the quarantine centre and fed them. The women migrant workers said that some person gave them SP's number and suggested them to call her in case of any need. (ANI)

