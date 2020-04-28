Woman Tests COVID-19 Positive in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Apr 28 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman, who was admitted to AIIMS , Rishikesh last week, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said.

The woman had been admitted to the facility on April 22, the Dean hospital affairs of AIIMS, Rishikesh UB Mishra said.

She is a resident of Nainital and was brought here after she suffered a brain stroke, he said.

Efforts are on to quarantine around 90 people who had come in contact with her, Mishra said.

