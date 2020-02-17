Worker Dies, Two Injured as Heap of Soil Falls on Them in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Feb 17 (PTI) A worker died while two sustained injuries after a heap of soil fell on them while laying a water pipeline at Lal Kuan here, police said on Monday.

According to information, the National Highways Authority of India had undertaken the work of laying a water pipeline from the Masuri Ganga canal to Seemant Vihar Colony.

They were rescued by a team of the National Disaster Response Force, police said.

SHO Kavi Nagar Mohammad Aslam said the heap of soil deposited on the edge of a pit fell on Pankaj (26), Amit (20) and Anshu (20) while laying the pipeline.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared Anshu brought dead, the SHO said.

