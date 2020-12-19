Beijing, Dec 19 (PTI) One person was killed and two went missing after an explosion at a chemical plant in northeast China's Heilongjiang province early Saturday, local authorities said.

The accident in the workshop of the chemical company in the city of Anda also left four people injured, including two seriously, the municipal government said.

The fire caused by the blast was put out and rescuers are searching for the missing people, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)