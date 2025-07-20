Islamabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The death toll in Pakistan due to monsoon rains crossed 200 on Sunday as another 10 people have been killed, according to the country's chief disaster control body.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said another 10 people were killed and 18 injured on Saturday, taking the cumulative death toll to 203 and that of injured to 562.

The seasonal downpour began on June 26 when the first spell of monsoon rain was recorded, triggering flash floods in the northwest of the country.

Of the latest deaths, nine were in Punjab and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while of the 18 injured, 17 were in Punjab and one in KP.

The NDMA data shows that of the 203 deaths, 123 were in Punjab, 41 in KP, 21 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan and one each in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Islamabad capital territory.

At least 454 people were injured in Punjab, 58 in KP, 40 in Sindh, four in Balochistan and six in PoK.

The Punjab province, located in the east of the country, has been the worst hit, with a rain emergency already declared. The government has banned bathing and swimming in ponds, rivers and natural water streams.

The KP province witnessed more damage to property than any other part of the country.

According to the NDMA, out of a total of 767 houses partially and fully damaged, 216 were in KP, 162 in Punjab, 124 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 87 in Sindh, 78 in PoK, 64 in Balochistan and 36 in the Islamabad capital region.

At least 195 animals were killed due to rains, including 85 in Sindh, 65 in KP, 34 in Punjab, six in Gilgit-Baltistan and five in Kashmir.

The intensity of rainfall has decreased in the last couple of days, but scattered downpours were reported, according to the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

The centre said in its Sunday forecast that rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, PoK, northeast and south Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

“During this period, heavy rain is likely at a few places in south Sindh, east Balochistan and PoK,” it warned.

