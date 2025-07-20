Washington, July 20: A tragic shooting incident in Washington state of the US claimed the lives of three people, the local media reported on Sunday. According to the Renton Police Department, authorities have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred near Meadow Crest Playground, the Meadow Crest Pickleball and Tennis Court, and the Meadow Crest Early Learning Centre.

Reports indicate that three individuals have lost their lives in the shooting, but the police have not officially verified the number of fatalities at this time. A spokesperson confirmed to KOMO News that a shooting occurred and that three victims had died. Washington Shooting: 2 Israel Embassy Employees Killed in Shooting Outside Capital Jewish Museum in US; Gunman Shouted ‘Free Palestine’ While Being Arrested, Says Report.

"Officers are investigating a shooting with multiple victims near Kirkland Ave NE and NE 18th St that occurred just after 7:30 pm. This is an active scene, so expect a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. PIO is en route," the police department said in a statement on social media.

While the identities of the victims have not been released, police have verified that three individuals were killed in the shooting. Investigators remain on-site, collecting evidence and seeking information about the suspect. US Shooting Incident: 2 Dead, 9 Injured As Gunfire Erupts at Event With 200 Teens in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park (Watch Videos).

The incident follows a recent shooting at Renton Transit Centre on July 11, where a 52-year-old man was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants. He remains in stable condition, while three suspects -- two aged 20 and one 18 -- have been arrested in that case.

The Renton Transit Centre, a busy transport hub located at 233 Burnett Avenue South, has seen repeated gun violence. In February 2025, a 17-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and injuring a man there, as reported by local media. Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious and avoid the affected area as the investigation continues.

