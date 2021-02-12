New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The disengagement of troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from the Line of Actual Control was reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday adding that the tenth round of senior commanders meeting would take place 48 hours after complete disengagement.

"This agreement was reached after several rounds of sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level," Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson said in a weekly briefing further adding that the next steps post disengagement have been "clearly spelt out" by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his speech in the Parliament on Thursday.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China is based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," Singh said during a session in Parliament.

The Defence Minister said the Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. "Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides," the minister said.

The spokesperson said further that no date has been set for the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

"The two (India and China) sides have also agreed to convene (the) tenth round of senior commanders meeting within 48 hours after complete disengagement in the Pangong lake area, to address the remaining issues. No date has been set so far for the WMCC," Srivastava added.

On the subject of whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the MEA said that the two leaders have not spoken yet. "You would get to know," said the spokesperson citing that statements are issued when the Prime Minister speaks with world leaders.

The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)

