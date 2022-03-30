Kyiv [Ukraine], March 30 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 12 people were killed and 33 others injured in an airstrike carried out by Russia's forces on a regional administration building in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mykolayiv, the press service of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The airstrike, which occurred at about 8:45 a.m. local time (0545 GMT), destroyed the central section of the nine-story building, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 18 people were rescued from the debris following the attack.The search and rescue operation is under way, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

