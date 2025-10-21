Kyiv [Ukraine], October 21 (ANI): 13 world leaders came up to support Ukraine and lauded US President Donald Trump for helping in bringing about peace in the region.

A statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Starmer, German Chancellor Merz, French President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Tusk, EU President von der Leyen, European Council President Costa, Norway Prime Minister Støre, President Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Frederiksen, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez and Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson on Peace for Ukraine said they all stood united.

"We are all united in our desire for a just and lasting peace, deserved by the people of Ukraine. We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations. We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force," the statement said.

The statement said that Ukraine was only serious about peace.

"Russia's stalling tactics have shown time and time again that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace. We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction," the statement said.

"Therefore, we are clear that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position - before, during, and after any ceasefire. We must ramp up the pressure on Russia's economy and its defence industry until Putin is ready to make peace. We are developing measures to use the full value of Russia's immobilised sovereign assets so that Ukraine has the resources it needs," the statement added.

Leaders will meet later this week in the European Council and in the Coalition of the Willing format to discuss how to take this work forward and to further support Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as temperatures drop in Ukraine, Russia has stepped up drone attacks on power facilities supplying millions of homes across the country, CNN reported.

There are signs that the Russian military is repeatedly hitting the same areas to aggravate the population's suffering. The northern regions of Chernihiv and Sumy - adjoining Russia and Belarus - have seen constant attacks over the past month. (ANI)

