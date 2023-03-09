Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A 15-member Australian contingent, including four women officers from the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force on Thursday visited the Agra-based Shatrujeet Brigade along with 15 selected Indian Officers from the Indian armed forces.

The troops visited the Agra-based Shatrujeet Brigade as part of General Rawat Australia-India Young Defence Officers' Exchange Programme instituted in honour of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) tweeted, "15 Officers each from Armed Forces of #Australia & #India witnessed the training activities of #Paratroopers of elite #ShatrujeetBrigade, as part of 'Gen Bipin Rawat India-Australia Young Officers Exchange Programme'."

During the visit, both Indian and Australian officers were taken through a series of training demonstrations related to fighting in built-up areas by paratroopers of the elite formation, according to the press release shared by army officers.

The General Rawat Australia-India Young Defence Officers' Exchange Programme has given the Young Officers, who are the cutting edge of the armed forces of both countries, unique exposure to foster defence ties and cooperation between both countries by understanding the cultural and professional aspects.

During the visit, the officers interacted with paratroopers of the Shatrujeet Brigade to understand the unique role of the Strategic Airborne Formation of Indian Armed Forces, according to the press release.

The program provides an opportunity for Australian officers to observe the training and practices of India's military and foster greater understanding and cooperation. The Australian Defence delegation's visit to India is another example of the building momentum between India and Australia as comprehensive strategic partners.

The exchange program demonstrates further the shared vision of both nations to enhance bilateral defence ties, cooperation and collaboration through strong people-to-people links.

In a press release on March 2, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell AO, said, "This is an excellent opportunity for India and Australia to introduce their young defence officers to each other's operational environments and strengthen our bilateral relationship."

He added, "In 2022, in recognition of the contributions of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the importance of deepening our defence relationship, the Australian and Indian governments announced an Australia-India Young Defence Officers' Exchange Programme named in his honour."

According to the press release, the General Rawat India-Australia Young Defence Officers' Exchange Program was agreed upon in 2022 by then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

