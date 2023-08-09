Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality’s public parks, neighbourhood parks, lakes, and recreational facilities registered for the first time a record-breaking total of more than 15 million visitors during the first half of 2023.

This marks a 50 percent increase in the same period of 2022, which recorded approximately ten million visitors.

Visitors to parks and facilities in Dubai during the first half of 2023 were distributed as follows: Ten million to lakes and neighbourhood parks; around three million to the five largest parks (over 951,000 visitors at Al Mamzar Beach Park; 701,000 visitors at Mushrif Park; over 658,000 visitors at Creek Park; 430,000 visitors at Zabeel Park, and over 153,000 visitors at Safa Park).

Additionally, over 884,000 people visited Dubai Frame; over 710,000 people visited The Quranic Park; approximately 427,000 people visited Dubai Safari Park, and up to 73,000 people visited Children's City.

The increased number of visitors can be attributed to their exceptional locations and ease of access via various ways of transportation. Furthermore, the periodically organised events and initiatives totalled more than 200, of which 151 were by the private sector, 43 societal initiatives, and 19 recreational initiatives by the municipality. These initiatives aimed to provide new and diverse recreational spaces and choices to cater to all segments of society in Dubai and enhance their well-being, happiness, and quality of life.

The municipality's services are integral to its goal to manage and develop public parks, recreational facilities, and attractive destinations in the Emirate of Dubai. They are one of the vital features that draw visitors to those facilities, which include car parks, free seating and play areas, walking and picnic locations with BBQ areas, hiking and cycling trails, horse riding arenas, and sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts.

The entire municipality area comprising public parks and recreational facilities spans 13 million square metres. Parks in Dubai are exquisitely designed and imaginative to satisfy the expectations and demands of its guests, including individuals and families, and provide them with the opportunity to observe the spectacular vistas and tranquil ambience. They are also home to extensive grasslands and botanical gardens and host various events. (ANI/WAM)

