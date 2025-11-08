Kathmandu [Nepal], November 8 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu marked 150 years of India's national song, Vande Mataram, by organising a mass singing event with students, teachers and officials from KV Kathmandu and the Indian Embassy on Friday.

Nepali artists and music teachers from ICCR Nepal (Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Kathmandu) joined the children, leading the rendition and adding a cultural blend to the celebration. The embassy said the aim was to honour the song's timeless message of sacrifice, patriotism, courage and devotion.

In an X post, the Embassy wrote, "Nepali artists and music teachers from @ICCR_Nepal joined the young voices of @KV_Kathmandu, leading the soulful rendition of Vande Mataram and celebrating its timeless message of sacrifice, patriotism, courage and devotion. "

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) joined the nation on Friday in commemorating 150 years of India's national song, Vande Mataram, describing the iconic song as a symbol of India's determination, commitment, and hope.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the song embodies the resolve, dedication, and aspirations of India as it continues to inspire citizens to pursue a common dream and collective future.

"MEA joins the nation in celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram represents the determination, commitment and hope of a nation. Today, it inspires us to realise a shared dream and collective destiny," the EAM's post read.

Jaishankar further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, noting that the song reflects the essence of India and was a source of lasting inspiration.

"As PM Narendra Modi noted, Vande Mataram has Bharat at its core and will always be an inspiration for us," his post further added.

Vande Mataram is a Sanskrit poem written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1876. It was later included in his novel Anandamath, published in 1882, and became a symbol of Indian nationalism during the country's struggle for independence. The poem is a hymn to the motherland, personifying India as a goddess, and is often translated as "Hail to the Motherland".

Earlier today, PM Modi described India's national song, Vande Mataram, as a "mantra, energy, dream and resolve" while leading the nation in commemorating 150 years of its creation.

Addressing a grand event marking the occasion, the Prime Minister said the song embodies devotion and worship for the motherland and continues to inspire generations with a sense of patriotism and pride.

"Vande Mataram" - these words are a mantra, an energy, a dream, a resolve. Vande Mataram: these words are devotion and worship to Maa Bharti. Vande Mataram, these words take us into history, they fill our present with new confidence, and they give our future this new courage that there is no resolve that cannot be achieved, no goal that we, the people of India, cannot attain," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Aisa koi sankalp nahi, jiski siddhi na ho sake. Aisa koi lakshya nahi, jo hum bharatwasi paa na sakein," he added.

The Prime Minister also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion and also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song.

The programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration, from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition, which inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity. (ANI)

