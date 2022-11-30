Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed and 24 wounded in the north Afghanistan blast on Wednesday.

The blast took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city of Samangan during the afternoon prayer, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Women Scientists Selected as Australia’s STEM Superstars: Report.

A doctor of Samangan Provincial Hospital says that at least 15 dead and 27 injured people have been brought to this hospital, reported Tolo News.

A Taliban official said that at least 10 students were killed as the bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.

Also Read | King Charles III To Visit Newly-Built Sikh Gurdwara in United Kingdom.

Local officials said the blast happened during the afternoon prayer.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, the capital of the northern Samangan province.

So far, no group or organization has taken responsibility for the explosion.

Blasts and violence have become a regular affair in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year.

Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)