Nairobi, Dec 4 (AP) At least 18 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said.

Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.

Also Read | Delta Variant Predominant As More Omicron COVID-19 Cases Emerge in UK.

Ten people were rescued but “we have 18 bodies now,” he said.

The choir members of Mwingi Catholic Church had been travelling for their male colleague's wedding when the accident occurred in Kitui County.

Also Read | Italian Man Tries To Fool Health Workers By Using Fake Arm In Attempt To Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Without Getting Jabbed.

Officials said the incident is under investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)