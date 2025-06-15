Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Religious Affairs said that 18 Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives during the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported

According to the ministry, the deceased included 10 men and eight women, mostly elderly individuals who died due to heart attacks and other health issues.

Also Read | Galapagos Tortoise Goliath Celebrates His 135th Birthday and His First Father's Day at Zoo Miami in Florida.

All the deceased pilgrims were buried in Jannatul Baqi. Notably, this year's death toll is significantly lower compared to 2024, when 35 Pakistani pilgrims died during the Hajj, as per ARY News.

The Hajj 2025 saw a massive gathering of 1,673,230 pilgrims from around the world, including 1,506,576 international pilgrims from 171 countries.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Embarks on Cyprus, Canada and Croatia Tour, Says 'Opportunity to Galvanise Global Understanding on Tackling Terrorism'.

According to Saudi Arabia records, 166,654 domestic pilgrims participated Hajj this year, creating one of the most balanced gender ratios in Hajj history, with 877,841 men and 795,389 women.

Saudi officials applied comprehensive cooling strategies following last year's tragic 1,301 death toll due to intense temperatures reaching 51.8°C (125°F).

According to ARY News, precautions included widened darkened areas, cooling stations, and medical teams to ensure the pilgrims' safety.

Strict controls on unauthorised pilgrims also helped reduce crowd density and enhance security at holy sites.

The end of the Hajj coincides with the beginning of Eid al Adha, an annual feasting holiday marked by the slaughter of an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, most pilgrims arrived by air (1,435,017), while 66,465 came by land and 5,094 by sea.

As the Hajj 2025 repatriation process begins, authorities are dedicated to enabling a safe and efficient return for all pilgrims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)