Moroni [Comoros], August 09 (ANI): As many as 19 Indians citizens, who were stranded in Comoros, boarded a specially chartered flight to Tanzania on Sunday. They will join other stranded Indians in Tanzania on the flight back to India tomorrow.

"19 Indian citizens stranded in #Comoros start their journey back home to #India today on a special chartered flight via #Tanzania. Thank you @Azali_officiel and @IndiainTanzania for your timely support. We wish all the passengers a safe and happy flight!," Indian in Madagascar.

They were stranded in Comoros due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Abhay Kumar said that it would not have been possible without the active support of the Comoros government, especially President Azali Assoumani and the High Commission of India, Tanzania. The Embassy of India in Madagascar and Comoros in a tweet wished all the passengers a safe and happy journey back home.

Earlier in June this year, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar had brought back 85 stranded Indians living and working in Madagascar.

Comoros is a strategically located island in the southwestern Indian Ocean. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the island in Oct 2019, a first visit of a very high political dignitary from India during which a defence cooperation agreement was signed between India and Comoros. (ANI)

