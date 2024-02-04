[Chile], February 4 (ANI): Chile has declared a state of emergency as the country battles to contain fast-spreading wildfires. At least 19 people died, and the toll may increase, according to Al Jazeera.

Since Friday, fires have destroyed thousands of hectares of forest, engulfing coastal communities in a dense cloud of grey smoke and causing residents to evacuate their homes in the central areas of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso.

Also Read | Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 on Richter Scale Hits Oklahoma, No Casualty Reported.

"All forces are deployed in the fight against the forest fires," President of Chile Gabriel Boric posted on X as he announced the action and added that emergency services will convene on Saturday to evaluate the situation.

The rescue operation is underway; however, the interior minister of Chile has said that the death toll could rise even further.

Also Read | Chile Wildfire: At Least 19 Dead as Forest Fires Approach Densely Populated Areas, State of Emergency Declared.

"The report of fatalities is very provisional," Interior Minister Carolina Toha said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"We have reports from other places where there are indications that there may be more people dead, but we do not have confirmation on the ground," Toha added.

Toha, according to Al Jazeera, reported 92 active fires around the country, affecting more than 43,000 hectares.

The wildfires are being fueled by a summer heatwave and drought in the southern part of South America caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon, as experts warn that global warming has raised the likelihood of natural disasters such as high heat and fires.

Fires in the communities of Estrella and Navidad, southwest of the capital, have destroyed roughly 30 homes and forced residents to evacuate near the surfing destination of Pichilemu.

As Chile and Colombia face increasing temperatures, a heatwave threatens to sweep into Argentina, Paraguay, and Brazil in the following days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)